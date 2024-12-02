Elijah Cooks News: Back with practice squad
Cooks reverted to the Jaguars' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Cooks didn't record any stats while playing seven snaps on offense and four snaps on special teams in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Texans. The wide receiver can be elevated one more time before Jacksonville would have to officially sign him to the active roster.
