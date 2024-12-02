Fantasy Football
Elijah Cooks News: Back with practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 2, 2024 at 4:43pm

Cooks reverted to the Jaguars' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Cooks didn't record any stats while playing seven snaps on offense and four snaps on special teams in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Texans. The wide receiver can be elevated one more time before Jacksonville would have to officially sign him to the active roster.

