Elijah Cooks News: Elevated for Week 9

Jacksonville elevated Cooks from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Cooks is in line to make his regular-season debut Sunday after spending half of the campaign on the practice squad. Cooks and Austin Trammell could see snaps on offensive against the Eagles on Sunday if Brian Thomas (chest) and/or Gabe Davis (shoulder) are unable to play. Cooks appeared in nine regular-season games for the Jaguars in 2023 and finished with three catches (on four targets) for 38 yards.