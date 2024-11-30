Elijah Cooks News: Receives elevation for Week 13

Cooks was elevated from the Jaguars' practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's matchup versus Houston.

Cooks was previously elevated for Week 9, but he played only three offensive snaps and didn't record any stats against the Eagles. The San Jose State product played in nine games for Jacksonville as a rookie last year and tallied three catches on four targets for 38 yards. Cooks' opportunity Sunday comes as a result of Gabe Davis landing on IR due to a knee injury.