Elijah Cooks News: Waived by Saints
The Saints waived Cooks on Monday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Cooks spent the last two months of the NFL season with the Saints after being cut from the Eagles' practice squad in September, but did not participate in a game for either team in 2025. The pass catcher signed a reserve/future deal with the team in early January, but evidently will not be sticking around for training camp. Cooks will be subject to the waiver wire, only becoming a free agent if he clears the 24-hour waiver period where another team can claim him.
Elijah Cooks
Free Agent
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