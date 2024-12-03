Elijah Dotson News: Headed to Atlanta

The Falcons signed Dotson to the practice squad Tuesday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

Dotson was unable to make the Chargers' 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but he will head to Atlanta and be available to provide depth at running back if needed on game day. Dotson appeared in four regular-season games for the Chargers in 2023 and turned four carries into six yards while adding two catches on as many targets for 13 yards.