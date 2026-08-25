Elijah Hicks headshot

Elijah Hicks Injury: Activated off active/PUP list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 25, 2026 at 4:50pm

The Bears activated Hicks (shin) from the active/PUP list Tuesday.

Hicks' activation means he is likely close to returning to daily practice activities. The safety was held out of practice Tuesday but will likely get back to action in time for the regular season. The backup strong safety is set to be a veteran presence behind first-round pick Dillon Thieneman.

Elijah Hicks
Chicago Bears
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