Elijah Hicks headshot

Elijah Hicks Injury: Injures ankle Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 20, 2024 at 10:09am

Hicks rolled his ankle in Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Packers, Scott Bair of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The injury likely occurred late in the game, as Hicks logged 37 defensive snaps (86 percent). He finished the contest with four tackles (two solo). This news comes on the same day the Bears worked out five safeties, which indicates this injury should be monitored going forward. If the strong safety ultimately misses any time, Tarvarius Moore would be the likely candidate to replace him.

