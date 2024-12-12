Elijah Hicks Injury: Listed as limited Thursday
Hicks (ankle) was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's walkthrough practice.
Hicks hasn't played since Week 11 due to a lingering injury, but Thursday's walkthrough session marks his first time since suffering the ankle issue being listed as more than a non-participant at practice. The starting safety will have two more opportunities to further upgrade his practice level prior to Monday's road matchup against Minnesota.
