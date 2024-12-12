Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Elijah Hicks headshot

Elijah Hicks Injury: Listed as limited Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Hicks (ankle) was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's walkthrough practice.

Hicks hasn't played since Week 11 due to a lingering injury, but Thursday's walkthrough session marks his first time since suffering the ankle issue being listed as more than a non-participant at practice. The starting safety will have two more opportunities to further upgrade his practice level prior to Monday's road matchup against Minnesota.

Elijah Hicks
Chicago Bears
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now