Elijah Hicks Injury: Misses five games in 2024

Hicks missed the last two games of the season with an ankle injury. He ended the season with 40 tackles in 12 games.

Hicks was the starting strong safety for the Bears until suffering an ankle injury in Week 11. Once he returned to action in Week 15, Jonathan Owens had taken over the starting job, which limited Hicks to 10 snaps in Weeks 15-16. Another ankle injury ended the season early for Hicks. The veteran is under contract with the Bears through next season.