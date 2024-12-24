Elijah Hicks Injury: Opens Week 17 with two DNPs

Hicks (ankle/foot) was estimated as a non-practice-participant in walkthroughs both Monday and Tuesday.

Hicks hurt his ankle Week 11 against the Packers and sat out Chicago's following three games. The third-year safety returned Week 15 versus Minnesota and also suited up this past Sunday versus Detroit, but he may have aggravated the injury. If Hicks can't play Thursday versus Seattle, Adrian Colbert -- who was signed to the active roster Tuesday -- may be asked to log snaps on defense for the first time this season.