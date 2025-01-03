Elijah Hicks Injury: Won't play Sunday

Hicks (ankle/foot) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Packers.

Hicks' absence in Week 18 comes as no surprise, as the third-year pro was unable to practice throughout the week due to ankle and foot injuries. The 25-year-old appeared in 12 games for the Bears this season, recording 40 total tackles and two passes defended. Jonathan Owens is expected to serve as Chicago's top strong safety with Hicks and Jaquan Brisker (concussion) sidelined Sunday.