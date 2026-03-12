Elijah Hicks headshot

Elijah Hicks News: Back with Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Hicks and the Bears agreed to terms on a one-year deal Thursday.

The 2022 seventh-round pick from California is now slated to remain in Chicago after spending the first four seasons of his NFL career with the team. Hicks appeared in 17 regular-season games in 2025, recording 19 total tackles across 371 total snaps (309 on special teams, 62 on defense). He's expected to remain one of the Bears' top special-teamers during the 2026 campaign.

Elijah Hicks
Chicago Bears
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elijah Hicks See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elijah Hicks See More
Week 14 Friday Injury Report: Walker Looking Shaky, Lamb Feeling Confident
NFL
Week 14 Friday Injury Report: Walker Looking Shaky, Lamb Feeling Confident
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
December 6, 2024
Gameday Injuries: Week 12
NFL
Gameday Injuries: Week 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
November 24, 2024
IDP Analysis: Week 12 Review
NFL
IDP Analysis: Week 12 Review
Author Image
Jordan Mazzara
November 28, 2022