Elijah Hicks News: Back with Chicago
Hicks and the Bears agreed to terms on a one-year deal Thursday.
The 2022 seventh-round pick from California is now slated to remain in Chicago after spending the first four seasons of his NFL career with the team. Hicks appeared in 17 regular-season games in 2025, recording 19 total tackles across 371 total snaps (309 on special teams, 62 on defense). He's expected to remain one of the Bears' top special-teamers during the 2026 campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elijah Hicks See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elijah Hicks See More