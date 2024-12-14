Fantasy Football
Elijah Hicks

Elijah Hicks News: Slated to suit up Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Hicks (ankle) does not have an injury designation for Monday's Week 15 matchup versus Minnesota.

Hicks missed each of Chicago's past three games due to an ankle injury, but he logged an LP/LP/FP practice progression this week and will return for Monday's game against the Vikings. The third-year safety moved into a starting role Week 6 and logged 100 percent of the Bears' defensive snaps in each of the team's subsequent four contests. With Hicks back in action Monday, Jonathan Owens may move back to a rotational role.

