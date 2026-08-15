Elijah Higgins Injury: Progressing through concussion protocol

Higgins (concussion) is progressing through the league's five-step concussion protocol and is close to returning, Howard Balzer of USA Today reports.

Higgins missed Thursday night's preseason contest against the Raiders due to the issue. The tight end is likely meeting with an independent neurologist daily at this stage, hoping to be cleared for full contact so that he can return to complete team activities. With Tip Reiman (ankle) still on the active/PUP list, Higgins is set to be the No. 2 option at tight end behind Trey McBride.