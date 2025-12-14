Higgins was held out of Friday's practice due to an illness that left him questionable for Week 15 action. Now that he's confirmed to be active, he'll be working in a passing game without the services of WRs Marvin Harrison (heel, inactive), Greg Dortch (chest, IR) and Xavier Weaver (hamstring, inactive), among others, for a second consecutive contest. In the first such outing last Sunday against the Rams, Higgins received a season-high 66 percent snap share but couldn't haul in his only target, while top TE Trey McBride (5-58-0 on nine targets) and WR Michael Wilson (11-142-2 on 16 targets) dominated the attention of QB Jacoby Brissett.