Elijah Higgins headshot

Elijah Higgins News: Another two-catch outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Higgins hauled in both of his targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 31-6 victory versus the Jets.

Higgins now has recorded exactly two catches in three consecutive games, resulting in a modest 6-60-0 line on six targets. In Week 10, he ranked third (49 percent) among Cardinals tight ends in snap share behind Trey McBride (71 percent) and blocking specialist Tip Reiman (59 percent). In an offense that focuses heavily on RB James Conner, WR Marvin Harrison and McBride, Higgins' value is capped at what he can accomplish on the few passes he sees from QB Kyler Murray on a weekly basis.

Elijah Higgins
Arizona Cardinals
