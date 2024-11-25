Fantasy Football
Elijah Higgins News: Another two-target outing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 25, 2024 at 8:23pm

Higgins gathered in one of two targets for five yards during Sunday's 16-6 defeat in Seattle.

On the other side of the Cardinals' Week 11 bye, Higgins extended his streak with exactly two targets to four games, but he brought in only one of them this time around. Working in an offense with TE Trey McBride (12-133-0 line on 15 targets Sunday) doesn't leave much volume behind for his position mates, and WRs Marvin Harrison and Michael Wilson and RB James Conner typically are on the receiving end of most of QB Kyler Murray's other passes. Higgins' next chance to produce arrives this coming Sunday at Minnesota.

