Elijah Higgins News: Goes without target Sunday

Higgins wasn't targeted and logged 18 of 58 offensive snaps during Sunday's 34-13 defeat at Green Bay.

Higgins received a season-worst snap share Week 6, which may have been spurred on by an offensive holding penalty in the red zone late in the first half. While he didn't have an official target in a game for the first time this season, a four-yard connection with QB Kyler Murray in the third quarter was negated by a penalty. Per usual, though, the Cardinals' top tight end Trey McBride wasn't lacking in usage, gathering in all eight targets for 96 yards. In essence, a dearth of opportunity has made Higgins, who has two TDs on seven catches on the campaign, a touchdown-dependent option.