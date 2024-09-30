Elijah Higgins News: Makes two catches in Week 4

Higgins gathered in two of three targets for 12 yards during Sunday's 42-14 loss to the Commanders.

With Trey McBride sidelined due to a concussion Week 4, Higgins was slated to take a leap in terms of usage, and he did just that with a 68 percent snap share. Both Higgins and rookie tight end Tip Reiman (42 percent) started, but only the former made a mark in the box score, albeit in a minimal fashion. Coach Jonathan Gannon told Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic on Monday that McBride still is in the protocol for head injuries and is making progress in his recovery, so how he fares in practice later this week will determine if Higgins is able to retain an expanded workload this coming Sunday at San Francisco.