Elijah Higgins News: Notches two catches in Week 9

Higgins caught both of his targets for 34 yards during Sunday's 29-9 victory versus the Bears.

Higgins continues to be minimally involved as a pass catcher, with Sunday's season high in receiving yards fueled by a 23-yard catch that surpassed any of his single-game tallies from the first eight games of the campaign. However, in a contest in which QB Kyler Murray attempted only 20 passes, Higgins nearly matched No. 1 TE Trey McBride's 3-35-0 line on four targets. Aside from recording no targets Week 6, Higgins has managed one or two receptions in each of his eight other outings, leaving him on the outside looking in to relevance in the Cardinals offense.