Working behind a top receiving tight end like Trey McBride doesn't leave much in terms of targets for Higgins, but the latter took advantage of his looks Monday en route to a season best in receptions. Furthermore, Higgins has settled into the No. 2 TE role over the last three games with Tip Reiman (ankle) out for the season, receiving 40-45 percent of the offense snaps during that span. Expect Higgins to hover in that range and the 1.8 targets per game that come with it as long as McBride is available.