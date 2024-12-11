Elijah Jones Injury: Limited in practice Wednesday

Jones (ankle) practiced in limited fashion Wednesday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Jones has yet to play this season after injuring his heel in Arizona's final preseason contest, but he had his 21-day practice window opened last Thursday, Dec. 5. The rookie cornerback remains on injured reserve, however, as he wasn't activated ahead of this past Sunday's loss to Seattle. It's not clear if Jones will be taken off IR this week to face the Patriots on Sunday.