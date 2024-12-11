Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Elijah Jones headshot

Elijah Jones Injury: Limited in practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Jones (ankle) practiced in limited fashion Wednesday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Jones has yet to play this season after injuring his heel in Arizona's final preseason contest, but he had his 21-day practice window opened last Thursday, Dec. 5. The rookie cornerback remains on injured reserve, however, as he wasn't activated ahead of this past Sunday's loss to Seattle. It's not clear if Jones will be taken off IR this week to face the Patriots on Sunday.

Elijah Jones
Arizona Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now