Elijah Jones Injury: Practice window opens
The Cardinals designated Jones (heel) for return from injured reserve Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Jones, a rookie third-round pick, hasn't yet suited up for regular-season action due to a heel injury sustained during Arizona's preseason finale. With his 21-day practice window now kicking off, Jones can be activated to the 53-man roster as early as Sunday's game against Seattle. If Jones isn't brought to the 53-man roster by Dec. 26, though, he'll be required to spend the rest of the 2024 campaign on IR.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now