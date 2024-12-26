Fantasy Football
Elijah Jones

Elijah Jones Injury: Won't see action in rookie season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 26, 2024

Jones (ankle) had his 21-day practice window expire Thursday without being activated off IR, marking an end to his rookie campaign, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Jones was selected by the Cardinals in the third round of April's NFL Draft. He hurt his foot during the preseason and began the campaign on IR. Jones wasn't designated to return until Dec. 5, and he wasn't able to ramp up enough during practice to be activated before his practice window expired. Jones will thus have to wait until the 2025 campaign to make his NFL debut.

Elijah Jones
Arizona Cardinals
