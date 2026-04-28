Elijah Mitchell headshot

Elijah Mitchell News: Dropped by New England

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

The Patriots released Mitchell on Tuesday, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

The 27-year-old running back from Louisiana inked a reserve/future contract with New England in early February, but it now appears the team has decided to move in another direction. Mitchell's last in-game action came with the Chiefs in 2025, when he appeared in one contest and failed to catch his lone target across seven offensive snaps.

Elijah Mitchell
 Free Agent
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