Elijah Mitchell headshot

Elijah Mitchell News: Headed to Philly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

The Eagles signed Mitchell on Tuesday.

After trying out during Philadelphia's rookie camp earlier this spring, per Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Mitchell is now getting a chance to make an impression with the birds as offseason workouts resume. There could be room for legitimate competition in the Eagles' backfield behind Saquon Barkley, as both Tank Bigsby and 2024 fourth-rounder Will Shipley are relatively unproven.

Elijah Mitchell
Philadelphia Eagles
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