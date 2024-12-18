Elijah Molden Injury: Doubtful for TNF

Molden (knee) didn't participate in Wednesday's walkthrough and is listed as doubtful to play against the Broncos on Thursday.

Molden has been absent from practice all week due to a knee injury he likely picked up during this past Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers. Assuming Molden is ruled out for Thursday's AFC West clash, Marcus Maye and Tony Jefferson would be the top candidates to start at free safety alongside strong safety Derwin James.