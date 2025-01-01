Elijah Molden Injury: Moved to IR

Molden (shin) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

Molden fractured his fibula in last Saturday's win against New England. Though he'd technically be eligible to return if the Chargers make the Super Bowl, head coach Jim Harbaugh has already stated that the fourth-year safety will not play again this season, per Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site. Tony Jefferson is a candidate to step into a starting role in Molden's place, though that job could ultimately go to Alohi Gilman (hamstring), who was designated to return from IR on Wednesday.