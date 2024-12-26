Elijah Molden Injury: Questionable to play New England

Molden (knee) was listed as a limited participant on Thursday's injury report and is questionable for Saturday's game against the Patriots.

Molden was unable to play in the Chargers' Week 16 win over the Broncos due to a knee injury. He was listed as a limited practice participant all week, and his official status for Saturday's game may not be known until the Chargers announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. With Marcus Maye (ankle) played on injured reserve, Tony Jefferson would be slated to start at free safety alongside strong safety Derwin James if Molden is not cleared to play.