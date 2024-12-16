Elijah Molden Injury: Sits out practice
Molden (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate.
Molden may have picked up a knee injury during Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers. It's worth noting the Chargers only held a walkthrough Monday, so the Washington product's participation level is only an estimate. A clearer picture of his status for Thursday's game against the Broncos will likely come closer to their Week 16 kickoff.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now