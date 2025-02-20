Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Elijah Molden headshot

Elijah Molden Injury: Sticking in LA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2025 at 5:41pm

Molden (shin) signed a three-year, $18.75 million contract extension with the Chargers on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Chargers acquired Molden just before the start of the regular season and was on the field for a career-high 721 defensive snaps and 121 special teams snaps. He racked up 75 total tackles and three interceptions across 15 games and is now likely to be locked into a significant role in the Chargers' defense for the next several seasons. Of the $18.75 million, $13.5 is fully guaranteed.

Elijah Molden
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now