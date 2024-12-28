Fantasy Football
Elijah Molden headshot

Elijah Molden Injury: Suffers broken fibula Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Molden broke the fibula in his left leg during the Chargers' 40-7 win over the Patriots on Saturday, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Molden was carted off late in the third quarter of Saturday's game after suffering a non-contact injury to his left leg. Initial tests have revealed that he suffered a broken fibula, and if further tests confirm the diagnosis he will be sidelined for the rest of the 2024 campaign. Molden will end the regular season with 75 tackles (43 solo), seven pass defenses (including three interceptions) and two fumble recoveries across 15 games. Eddie Jackson will likely start at free safety in the Chargers' regular-season finale against the Raiders due to Molden's injury.

Elijah Molden
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
