Elijah Molden Injury: Suffers non-contact injury Saturday

Molden (shin) is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Patriots.

Molden suffered a non-contact injury to his left leg late in the third quarter of Saturday's game. While he's listed as questionable, it doesn't appear likely that he'll return to the contest given that he was carted off the field, coupled with the Chargers' large lead in the fourth quarter. Eddie Jackson will take over at free safety while Molden in sidelined.