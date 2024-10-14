Elijah Molden News: Another interception in win

Molden recorded four tackles (three solo), a pass breakup and an interception in Sunday's 23-16 win over the Broncos.

Molden started at slot cornerback with Ja'Sir Taylor (leg) out, and he capitalized against rookie QB Bo Nix, recording his second interception of the season. This is his first season with the Colts, and Molden has played at both slot and outside cornerback, recording 22 tackles (13 solo), two pass breakups, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.