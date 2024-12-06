Elijah Molden News: Past back issue
Molden (back) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs.
Molden upgraded to full practice Friday after beginning the week with consecutive limited sessions, indicating that he's recovered from his back injury. The Washington product has recorded 56 total tackles and three interceptions through the Chargers' first 12 games, and he's expected to start alongside Derwin James as part of the team's top safety duo in Week 14.
