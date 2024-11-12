Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Elijah Molden headshot

Elijah Molden News: Records eight stops Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Molden racked up eight tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 27-17 Week 10 win against Tennessee.

Molden finished second on the Chargers in tackles behind linebacker Daiyan Henley. Molden's eight stops tied his season-high mark, which he first established in Week 4 against Kansas City. The defensive back has played at least 85 percent of the Chargers' defensive snaps each of the past three weeks and has tallied 19 tackles and an interception over that span.

Elijah Molden
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now