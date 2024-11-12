Elijah Molden News: Records eight stops Sunday

Molden racked up eight tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 27-17 Week 10 win against Tennessee.

Molden finished second on the Chargers in tackles behind linebacker Daiyan Henley. Molden's eight stops tied his season-high mark, which he first established in Week 4 against Kansas City. The defensive back has played at least 85 percent of the Chargers' defensive snaps each of the past three weeks and has tallied 19 tackles and an interception over that span.