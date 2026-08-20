Elijah Moore Injury: Dealing with neck injury

Moore suffered a neck injury during Wednesday's joint session with the Patriots and had to miss Thursday's practice, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

It's a bit of a setback for the sixth-year pro, who is competing in a crowded receiver room for a roster spot behind top target DeVonta Smith. The severity of Moore's injury should help determine his status as camp continues. Moore caught 10 passes for 116 yards across 10 games, regular season and postseason, with the Bills and Broncos last season.