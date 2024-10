Following Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Eagles, coach Kevin Stefanski noted that Moore is dealing with a rib injury, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Moore finished up the contest with one catch for three yards. Look for added context regarding the wideout's injury to arrive no later than Wednesday, but if he's out or limited next weekend against the Bengals, Cedric Tillman would be a candidate for added Week 6 snaps.