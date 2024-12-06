Fantasy Football
Elijah Moore headshot

Elijah Moore News: Clear for Week 14

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 6, 2024 at 12:41pm

Moore (shoulder) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Moore opened Week 14 prep with a limited listing on Wednesday's practice estimate due to a shoulder injury. While he upgraded to full participation Thursday and maintained that activity level Friday, fellow WR Cedric Tillman (concussion) didn't log any on-field work this week and has been ruled out for Sunday's contest. As a result, Moore will have less competition for passes from QB Jameis Winston, though he likely will rank behind WR Jerry Jeudy and TE David Njoku in the pecking order.

Elijah Moore
Cleveland Browns
