Elijah Moore News: Finds end zone in New Orleans

Moore caught six of eight targets for 66 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-14 loss to the Saints,

The fourth-year wideout was on the other end of a 30-yard Jameis Winston TD in the third quarter, giving Moore his first score of the season. In three games with Winston as the Browns' starting QB, Moore has racked up a 17-179-1 line on 29 targets, giving him intriguing upside for the rest of 2024. He faces a tougher matchup in Week 12 against the Steelers, however.