Moore caught three of four targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 34-13 loss to Washington in Week 5.

Moore continued to be a distant third at wide receiver behind Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy, This was the fourth time in five games that Moore had 17 receiving yards or fewer. The one bright note is that he got his first red-zone target of the season. He has just 92 yards through five weeks, eight targets over the last three games, and a meager 4.5 aDOT.