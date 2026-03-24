Elijah Moore headshot

Elijah Moore News: Joining Eagles' WR corps

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

The Eagles are slated to sign Moore to a one-year deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

In nine regular-season games with the Bills in 2025, Moore caught just nine passes on 17 targets for 112 yards and carried six times for 24 yards and a TD. However, the 2021 second-rounder did log a 61/538/1 receiving line with Browns a year prior, and the 25-year-old will now look to engineer a bounce-back campaign with the Eagles. For now, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Hollywood Brown are atop the team's WR depth chart, but there's been plenty of speculation that Brown could be moved, and if that happens, Moore could push for notable role in Philadelphia's offense in 2026.

Elijah Moore
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elijah Moore See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elijah Moore See More
NFL Draft: NFL Combine Analysis for Wide Receivers
NFL
NFL Draft: NFL Combine Analysis for Wide Receivers
Author Image
John McKechnie
20 days ago
Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from Conference Championship Games
NFL
Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from Conference Championship Games
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
56 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from the Divisional Round
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from the Divisional Round
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
64 days ago
Fantasy Football Start/Sit: Divisional Round Playoffs
NFL
Fantasy Football Start/Sit: Divisional Round Playoffs
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
67 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 12 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 12 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
120 days ago