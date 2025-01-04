Elijah Moore News: Limited production in finale

Moore recorded three receptions on five targets for 36 yards in Saturday's 35-10 loss to the Ravens.

Moore served as Cleveland's third pass catcher, but with poor quarterback play, that didn't amount to much production. He ends the season in disappointing fashion, having failed to top 35 receiving yards in five consecutive games. Nevertheless, Moore did set a career-high with 61 catches on the season and he'll be set to enter free agency for the first time this offseason.