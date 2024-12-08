Fantasy Football
Elijah Moore

Elijah Moore News: Limited to three catches

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Moore recorded three receptions on four targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 27-14 loss to the Steelers.

Moore was expected to benefit from condensed targets in the absence of Cedric Tillman (concussion). That wasn't the case against the Steelers, however, as Jameis Winston targeted seven different pass catchers multiple times. That left Moore with a mediocre line, and he's now had 35 or fewer receiving yards in two of his last four games.

Elijah Moore
Cleveland Browns

