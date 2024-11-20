Elijah Moore News: No injury designation

Moore (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Steelers, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Moore came out of Sunday's loss at New Orleans with a shoulder injury that's apparently minor. His volume and production both have spiked since Jameis Winston took over as Cleveland's starting quarterback, but the fantasy outlook for Week 12 is subdued by a matchup with Pittsburgh's excellent defense as well as forecasts for bad weather in Cleveland on Thursday.