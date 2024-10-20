Elijah Moore News: Seven targets in loss

Moore caught six of seven targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 21-14 loss to Cincinnati in Week 7.

The last time Moore saw activity as significant as this was in Week 2. Sunday was the Browns' first game since they traded Amari Cooper to Buffalo, and Moore was expected to see more opportunities. In fact, Sunday's production was greater than his previous three weeks combined. That's the good news. The not-so-good news is that second-year wideout Cedric Tillman (12 targets, eight catches) emerged as a viable competitor for the available targets going forward, and quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a potentially season-ending Achilles' injury.