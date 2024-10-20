Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Elijah Moore headshot

Elijah Moore News: Seven targets in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 20, 2024 at 7:52pm

Moore caught six of seven targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 21-14 loss to Cincinnati in Week 7.

The last time Moore saw activity as significant as this was in Week 2. Sunday was the Browns' first game since they traded Amari Cooper to Buffalo, and Moore was expected to see more opportunities. In fact, Sunday's production was greater than his previous three weeks combined. That's the good news. The not-so-good news is that second-year wideout Cedric Tillman (12 targets, eight catches) emerged as a viable competitor for the available targets going forward, and quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a potentially season-ending Achilles' injury.

Elijah Moore
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News