Elijah Sarratt News: Paces pass catchers in preseason win
Sarratt brought in six of seven targets for 66 yards and lost a fumble in the Ravens' 24-7 preseason win over the Eagles on Saturday. He also returned two punts for eight yards.
The rookie fourth-round pick finished with team-high figures in receptions, receiving yards and targets, helping offset his fumble in Eagles territory in the latter portion of the third quarter. Sarratt had a productive four-year college career that saw him compile a robust 242-3,678-44 line, and his performance Saturday helps his case for a possible No. 4 receiver role. Sarratt is likely to see plenty of opportunity again in Baltimore's second preseason game, which comes next Saturday on the road against the Vikings.
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