Elijah Tau-Tolliver headshot

Elijah Tau-Tolliver News: Joining Baltimore

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 1, 2026 at 2:13pm

The Ravens signed Tau-Tolliver as an undrafted free agent Friday, Justin Robertson of the team's official site reports.

Tau-Tolliver played his first four college seasons at Sacramento State before transferring to Michigan State for his senior year. The running back rushed 72 times for 428 yards and two touchdowns and added 18 receptions for 138 yards over 12 games as a Spartan in 2025. Tau-Tolliver also collected 1,132 kickoff-return yards and one touchdown in his collegiate career, showing promising special-teams upside.

Elijah Tau-Tolliver
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app