Elijah Tau-Tolliver News: Joining Baltimore

The Ravens signed Tau-Tolliver as an undrafted free agent Friday, Justin Robertson of the team's official site reports.

Tau-Tolliver played his first four college seasons at Sacramento State before transferring to Michigan State for his senior year. The running back rushed 72 times for 428 yards and two touchdowns and added 18 receptions for 138 yards over 12 games as a Spartan in 2025. Tau-Tolliver also collected 1,132 kickoff-return yards and one touchdown in his collegiate career, showing promising special-teams upside.