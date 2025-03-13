Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Discord AMA
Join Joe Bartel for a live fantasy football Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #nfl-fantasy!
Elijah Wilkinson headshot

Elijah Wilkinson News: Re-ups with Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

The Falcons re-signed Wilkinson to a one-year contract Thursday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

Wilkinson looks set to reprise a familiar reserve role at guard for the 2025 season. He appeared in just two games with Atlanta in 2024, taking one total offensive snap and eight snaps on special teams. Back in 2023, he started nine of 10 appearances with the Cardinals.

Elijah Wilkinson
Atlanta Falcons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now