Elijah Williams News: Plays Saturday
Williams logged one solo tackle for a sack during Saturday's preseason opener against the Giants.
Williams sacked Jameis Winston on a third down in the second quarter. The defensive lineman played 12 other defensive snaps in the contest, participating in 24 percent of the total plays for the Vikings' defense.
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