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Elijah Williams News: Plays Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Williams logged one solo tackle for a sack during Saturday's preseason opener against the Giants.

Williams sacked Jameis Winston on a third down in the second quarter. The defensive lineman played 12 other defensive snaps in the contest, participating in 24 percent of the total plays for the Vikings' defense.

Elijah Williams
Minnesota Vikings
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